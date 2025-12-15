Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless

Exceptional cleaning performance with a modern look: the lightweight and compact VCS 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner is a thorough yet convenient way to vacuum up dust around the home.

Lightweight with powerful cleaning performance: the bagless VCS 3 Cordless vacuum cleaner with its sleek and attractive design looks the part in any home interior. For a high suction power of 20 kPa, there is a high-performance 300-watt brushless motor. The multi-cyclone technology removes dust from the air flow, without losing suction. Numerous smart functions guarantee clean results and added convenience when vacuuming: getting under furniture is made easy with the flat floor nozzle, while the LED light on the active floor nozzle improves dirt detection, and the 1-click emptying function on the dust container minimises contact with dirt.

Features and benefits
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless: Ultra lightweight, sleek and compact
Ultra lightweight, sleek and compact
Weighs only 1 kg, making it very easy to handle. Easy operation and effortless cleaning.
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless: Multi-cyclone technology
Multi-cyclone technology
Featuring the latest multi-cyclone technology for constant high suction power, even over extended periods of use.
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless: LED lighting
LED lighting
The bright LED light makes dust easier to spot for more reliable dirt pick-up.
Cleaning under furniture made easy
  • The flat floor nozzle gets under furniture with ease.
Powerful brushless motor
  • The 18 V battery and the powerful brushless motor deliver a suction power of 20 kPa – ideal for everyday cleaning jobs in the house or in the car.
Three-stage power control
  • Standard mode for daily cleaning.
  • Boost mode for demanding applications, such as spot cleaning of heavy soiling.
  • Eco mode for up to 40 minutes run time on simple applications, such as vacuuming dust and loose dirt off hard floors.
Easy to use
  • Adjusting the suction power to suit the cleaning task is quick and easy.
  • Emptying the waste container is easy with a single click.
Incredibly versatile
  • For cleaning all types of hard floors, carpets, furniture and vehicles.
  • Large selection of accessories for a wide range of applications and any cleaning requirements.
Storage station
  • Practical storage station for the vacuum cleaner and the accessories.
Specifications

Technical data

Sound power level (dB(A)) <= 79
Battery type Lithium-ion battery
Voltage (V) 18
Run time per battery charge (min) 40
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (h) 3,5
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 1,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 5
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 236 x 259 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • Battery: 18 V / 2.5 Ah battery (1 pc.)
  • HEPA filter type: HEPA 12 filter (EN 1822:1998)
  • Crevice nozzle

Equipment

  • Battery charger: 18 V Battery Power standard charger (1 pc.)
  • Soft grip handle
  • Bagless filter system
  • Power control: with 3 power levels
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless
Handheld vacuum cleaner VCS 3 Cordless
Videos
Application areas
  • Hard floors
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Upholstery
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher