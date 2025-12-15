Premium multifunction spray gun

Premium multifunction spray gun with 4 spray patterns for watering small to medium-sized areas/gardens. With ergonomic handle for one-hand operation.

Premium multifunction spray gun with 4 spray patterns for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. This innovative spray gun also offers a host of other features such as infinite flow control as well as automatic locking and release. This gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.

Features and benefits
4 spray patterns
  • Hard spray, shower spray, fan-shaped spray, spray mist
Automatic lock
  • Unlocking with one finger
One-hand operation
  • Possibility to regulate the water flow.
Ergonomic one-hand operation
  • Enables one-hand operation
Hook-and-loop system
  • Works with all well-known brands.
Soft handle
  • Convenient handle for easy handling.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 180 x 63 x 210

Equipment

  • Spraying pattern: spray mist
  • Spraying pattern: horizontal flat jet
  • Spraying pattern: point jet
  • Spraying pattern: sprinkler
Application areas
  • Garden watering
  • Potted plants
  • Ornamental plants
  • Garden tools and equipment
Information
