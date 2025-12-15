Spray gun for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The ergonomic handle allows convenient one-hand operation for effortless watering of all kinds of plants and for cleaning gardening tools and furniture. The spray nozzle offers other useful features, such as adjustable spray pattern from full jet to mist spray as well as 3-stage flow control. The gun also has a practical hanging hook. The gun combines an attractive design with ease of use and a range of useful functions. In brief: the ideal solution for numerous uses in the garden. Note: Kärcher spray nozzles are compatible with all available click systems.