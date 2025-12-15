Cleaning spray gun WBS 3
The innovative Kärcher WBS 3 cleaning spray gun with rotation jet. Quickly cleans slightly dirty plant pots, furniture and devices in the garden.
The WBS 3 cleaning spray gun is the ideal extension for every garden hose. Simply connect the WBS 3 to the connector – and you're ready to go! The innovative rotation jet quickly removes the fresh dirt and makes cleaning large areas effortless. It results in time savings of up to 50 percent compared to classic garden sprayers. Cleaning tasks can also be completed precisely with the point jet, optimised with the high-quality metal nozzle. The device offers quick and diverse use for all slightly soiled objects around the garden. The two AA 1.5 V batteries, which power the motor needed for the rotation jet function, are included in the scope of supply.
Features and benefits
Plug-and-playNo set-up time, no additional accessories required. Compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems.
Innovative rotation jetThe rotating jet reduces the cleaning time by up to 50% when compared to classic garden sprayers. Runtime of up to one hour for the rotation jet with the AA batteries provided.
Precise point jetThe high-quality metal nozzle allows for precision cleaning.
Ergonomic design
- Ideal handling in every situation.
Easy operation
- Simple changeover between point jet and rotating jet thanks to 2-stage switch.
- More freedom of movement thanks to one-handed control.
Self-emptying
- Optimum protection against frost damage.
Watering option
- The point jet is also suitable for simple watering tasks.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. flow rate (l/h)
|583
|Max. speed (rpm)
|1100
|Battery run time (h)
|approx. 1
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|0,3
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|0,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|165 x 60 x 203
Scope of supply
- Batteries included in scope of supply
Equipment
- Number of spray patterns: 2
- Self-draining function
- Point jet
- Rotation jet
- Click connection
- 2-stage switch
- Batteries required
Application areas
- Bicycles
- Garden tools and equipment
- Garden/terrace/balcony furniture
- Waste bins
- Children's toys/Bobbycar®/running wheels
- Flower tubs
- Garden watering
Accessories
