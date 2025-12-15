The WD 1 Classic multi-purpose vacuum cleaner: a powerful 1,200-watt device. With robust and shock-proof 15-litre waste container. This compact device offers exceptional advantages, being designed for space-saving storage and quick in-between clean-ups. The WD 1 Classic is ideal for cleaning around the home, in cellars, outside areas and car interiors or for picking up small water volumes. It features a foam filter for wet vacuuming, a non-woven bag and a paper filter bag for dry vacuuming and a universal clips floor nozzle that is perfect for wet and dry cleaning. Other practical features include the blower function, handy accessory storage, a cable hook and an ergonomic carrying handle.