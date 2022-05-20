Wet and dry vacuum cleaner WD 4 V-20/5/22
Super powerful and energy-efficient wet/dry vacuum cleaner with 20 l plastic container, convenient flat pleated filter, 5 m cable and 2.2 m suction hose. With additional blower function.
Super powerful and energy-efficient with 1100 W: The WD 4 V-20/5/22 wet/dry vacuum cleaner's device, suction hose and clips floor nozzle are optimally coordinated for the best cleaning results. Wet, dry, fine or coarse dirt is removed non-stop without changing the filter. The device comes with a robust and impact-resistant 20 l plastic container, a 5 metre cable, a 2.2 metre suction hose, clips floor nozzle, flat pleated filter and a fleece filter bag. Thanks to patented technology, the filter in the wet and dry vacuum cleaner can be removed easily and quickly in a few seconds for thorough cleaning – without coming into contact with any dirt. Where vacuuming is not possible, the additional blower function helps. The removable handle allows accessories to be attached directly to the suction hose. The hose can be stored compactly on the device head. The tubes and floor nozzle are also quickly and conveniently parked on the bumper. Other advantages include the "Pull & Push" locking system for easy opening and closing of the container, as well as an ergonomically shaped carrying handle for conveniently transporting the vacuum cleaner.
Features and benefits
Patented filter removal technologyQuick and easy removal of the filter from the filter box – without contact with dirt. For wet and dry vacuuming without additional filter replacement.
Hose storage on the device headThe suction hose can be stored in a space-saving manner by hanging it on the device head. Intuitive securing mechanisms for left- and right-handed users.
Practical cord and accessories storageSpace-saving, secure and easily accessible accessories storage. The power cable can be safely stored using the integrated cable hooks.
Fleece filter bag with a practical locking system
- Triple-layered, extremely tear-resistant fleece material.
- For longer lasting suction power and high dust retention capacity.
Practical blower function
- Where vacuuming is not possible, the practical blower function can be used.
- Effortless dirt removal, e.g., from a gravel bed.
Practical parking position
- Quick and easy intermediate parking of suction tube and floor nozzle during working interruptions.
Storage shelf
- For safely storing tools and small parts such as screws and nails.
Intermediate parking of the handle on the device head
- Quickly park the handle on the device head when taking a break from work.
Removable handle
- Different nozzles can be directly attached to the suction hose.
- For easy vacuuming – even in confined spaces.
The device, suction hose and floor nozzle are optimally coordinated
- For the best cleaning results – whether dry, wet, fine or coarse dirt.
- For maximum vacuuming convenience and flexibility.
Specifications
Technical data
|Rated input power (W)
|1100
|Suction Power (W)
|240
|Vacuum (mbar)
|max. 240
|Air flow (l/s)
|max. 55
|Container capacity (l)
|20
|Container material
|Plastic
|Colour component
|Device head Yellow Container Yellow Device bumper Yellow
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nominal size of accessory (mm)
|35
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|73
|Colour
|Yellow
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|10,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|384 x 365 x 526
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.2 m
- Suction hose type: with curved handle
- Suction hose material: Plastic
- Removable handle
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 0.5 m
- Suction tubes nominal width: 35 mm
- Suction tubes material: Plastic
- Wet and dry floor nozzle: clips
- Crevice nozzle
- Flat pleated filter: 1 Piece(s), Cellulose
- Fleece filter bag: 1 Piece(s), 3-layer
Equipment
- Rotary switch (on/off)
- Blower function
- Intermediate parking position of the handle on the device head
- Hose storage on the device head
- Additional accessory storage on the device head
- Storage space for small parts
- Cable hook
- Parking position
- Accessory storage on the device
- Sturdy bumper
- Castors without brake: 4 Piece(s)
Videos
Application areas
- Terrace
- Vehicle interior
- Garage
- Workshop
- Cellar
- Liquids
- Entrance area
- Hobby room
