Spray extraction machine Puzzi 10/1 with upholstery nozzle
The powerful Puzzi 10/1 spray extraction machine with upholstery nozzle removes stains from textile surfaces such as upholstered furniture or vehicle seats thoroughly and efficiently.
Impresses with first-class, hygienic cleaning results and high efficiency: the robust Puzzi 10/1 spray extraction machine with upholstery nozzle from Kärcher for stain removal on small to medium-sized textile surfaces. Deep spraying of the cleaning solution into the textile fibres and the subsequent suction with excellent back suction performance means that the textiles dry quickly and can be used again quickly. The spray extraction cleaner comes with an upholstery nozzle as standard, for particularly tight areas such as vehicle interiors. The large push buttons, which can be operated by hand or foot, are extremely comfortable to use. Transport is also effortless with one hand thanks to the ergonomic carrying handle. The appliance lid and the hand nozzle are transparent to give a better view of the dirty water. The spray extraction cleaner has a practical cable hook for safe storage of the power cable and therefore also for easy transport and storage of the machine.
Features and benefits
Excellent cleaning performanceExcellent cleaning result with visible before-and-after effect. Fast drying due to a very high suction capacity. Extremely fine and even spray pattern from the upholstery nozzle.
Professional quality: extremely robust and durableEfficient pump with a long lifetime. Powerful turbine with excellent back suction performance. Robust design and bumper protect the machine from bumps and knocks.
Handy upholstery nozzleEasy yet thorough cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture. Perfect for vehicle interior cleaning. 110 millimetre-wide nozzle for insertion into the spray/suction gun.
Removable, smart 2-in-1 container
- Quick and simple to fill the fresh water tank.
- Convenient and simple to remove dirty water.
Easy to operate thanks to two large push-buttons
- No need to bend down: on/off foot switch for speed and ease of use.
- Quick 1-step method: combined spraying and vacuuming in one operation.
- 2-step method: Spray on fibres and leave to soak in – then vacuum off.
Ergonomic carrying handle
- Designed for one-handed carrying up steps and stairs.
- Fixing option for suction tube and spray/suction gun.
- Suction tube holder integrated in carrying handle for secure and convenient transport.
Cable hook
- For safe storage of the power cable.
- Practical and protects the cables.
- The machine can be easily and conveniently transported and stored.
Large rear wheels and flexible 360° steering rollers
- Easy manoeuvring even on uneven surfaces.
- Particularly manoeuvrable and flexible to handle when cleaning.
Integrated accessory storage
- Thanks to the clip design, the upholstery nozzle is always within reach.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. area performance (m²/h)
|20 - 25
|Air flow (l/s)
|74
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|254 / 25,4
|Spray rate (l/min)
|1
|Spray pressure (bar)
|1
|Fresh/dirty water tank (l)
|10 / 9
|Turbine capacity (W)
|1250
|Pump capacity (W)
|40
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 - 60
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|690 x 325 x 440
Scope of supply
- Upholstery nozzle
- Detergents: RM 760 tablets, 2 Piece(s)
- spray/suction hose: 2.5 m
- Cable hook
- spray/suction gun
- removable 2-in-1 container for fresh/dirty water
Equipment
- integrated accessory storage for upholstery/crevice nozzle
- integrated accessory storage for floor nozzle
- nozzle mouthpiece: Upholstery nozzle, blue
Videos
Application areas
- For intensive fibre-deep cleaning of upholstery and upholstered furniture
- For targeted stain removal on textile surfaces
- For cleaning all textile surfaces – including car interiors
Accessories
Find parts
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