Impresses with first-class, hygienic cleaning results and high efficiency: the robust Puzzi 10/1 spray extraction machine with upholstery nozzle from Kärcher for stain removal on small to medium-sized textile surfaces. Deep spraying of the cleaning solution into the textile fibres and the subsequent suction with excellent back suction performance means that the textiles dry quickly and can be used again quickly. The spray extraction cleaner comes with an upholstery nozzle as standard, for particularly tight areas such as vehicle interiors. The large push buttons, which can be operated by hand or foot, are extremely comfortable to use. Transport is also effortless with one hand thanks to the ergonomic carrying handle. The appliance lid and the hand nozzle are transparent to give a better view of the dirty water. The spray extraction cleaner has a practical cable hook for safe storage of the power cable and therefore also for easy transport and storage of the machine.