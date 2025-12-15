Looking for an economical way to increase productivity and reduce the workload of cleaning teams? The autonomous KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner is the perfect solution. It takes over the time-consuming and monotonous task of vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex cleaning tasks at the same time. To do this, the machine completely autonomously maps the area to be cleaned and calculates an optimal and efficient cleaning route. Thanks to its compact design, the powerful batteries from the 36-volt Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform (to be ordered separately!) and its ergonomic manoeuvrability, the robotic vacuum cleaner is an ideal assistant for vacuuming carpets and hard floors with a working width of 350 millimetres – including of course under tables, in corners and always right up to the wall. Thanks to a sophisticated multi-sensor concept and precise LiDAR detection of surroundings, its navigation and operation is so reliable that it is safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327 and approved for use in public areas. The associated KIRA Robots app and an integrated display make operation extremely simple, with no specialist knowledge required.