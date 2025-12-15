Autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50

The KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner takes the pressure off cleaning teams by taking over the time-consuming vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex tasks at the same time.

Looking for an economical way to increase productivity and reduce the workload of cleaning teams? The autonomous KIRA CV 50 robotic vacuum cleaner is the perfect solution. It takes over the time-consuming and monotonous task of vacuuming, leaving the skilled workers to take care of more complex cleaning tasks at the same time. To do this, the machine completely autonomously maps the area to be cleaned and calculates an optimal and efficient cleaning route. Thanks to its compact design, the powerful batteries from the 36-volt Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform (to be ordered separately!) and its ergonomic manoeuvrability, the robotic vacuum cleaner is an ideal assistant for vacuuming carpets and hard floors with a working width of 350 millimetres – including of course under tables, in corners and always right up to the wall. Thanks to a sophisticated multi-sensor concept and precise LiDAR detection of surroundings, its navigation and operation is so reliable that it is safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327 and approved for use in public areas. The associated KIRA Robots app and an integrated display make operation extremely simple, with no specialist knowledge required.

Features and benefits
Autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50: Compact design with very low ground clearance
Compact design with very low ground clearance
Low clearance height (32 cm) allows vacuum cleaning under furniture and tables. Also suitable for use in confined spaces thanks to its compact design. The robot also overcomes tight spaces with ease, allowing it to turn on the spot.
Autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50: KIRA Robots app
KIRA Robots app
Full transparency with the KIRA Robots app with fleet management, live status, detailed cleaning reports and much more. Cleaning maps and schedules are easy to create and edit.  Perfectly networked thanks to the integrated 4G/LTE mobile or wireless network connection.
Autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50: 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
Exchangeable batteries enable uninterrupted cleaning with no need to wait during charging. Use not restricted by location, for example can be used on several floors. Kärcher recommends the use of two exchangeable batteries for a longer runtime. Operation is also possible with just one battery.
Easy and intuitive operation
  • All functions easily controlled via an interactive display with control panel.
  • Ready for use straight out of the box – even without initial setup.
Maximum autonomous efficiency
  • Large working width (350 mm) for high efficiency and theoretical area performance of 525 m²/h.
  • Two side brushes for cleaning right up to the edge – no more going back over by hand.
  • Autonomous, systematic cleaning path planning for maximum cleaning efficiency.
Ergonomic and easy to transport
  • Extendible transport handle for high portability and optimum ergonomics.
  • Easy transportation to the next place of use or storage.
  • For added convenience, the wheels can be decoupled during transport.
Robust and reliable navigation
  • Long-range LiDAR detection – ideal for operation in large areas and in the dark.
  • Reliable fall detection and obstacle detection.
  • Equipped with ultrasonic, wall tracking and collision sensors.
Safety-certified
  • Developed for commercial operations, fulfils all international standards.
  • Safety-certified in accordance with IEC 63327.
Specifications

Technical data

Battery platform 36 V battery platform
Voltage (V) 36
Vacuum (kPa) 19,3
Air flow (l/s) 16
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 57
Theoretical area performance, autonomous (m²/h) 525
Area performance (m²/h) 525
Operating time in normal operation (two batteries) (min) 140
Operating time in ECO! mode (two batteries) (min) 210
Working width, vacuuming (mm) 350
Rated input power (W) 230
Climbing ability (%) 6
Container capacity (l) 4,5
Autonomous speed (km/h) 1,5
Drive through width (mm) 650
Clearance height (mm) 320
Number of batteries required (Piece(s)) 2
Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min/h) 58 / 81
Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz) 100 - 240 / 50 - 60
Weight without accessories (kg) 15,4
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 15,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 25,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 578 x 578 x 300

Scope of supply

  • Versions: Batteries and charger not included
  • Side brush: 4 Piece(s)
  • Roller brush quantity: 1 Piece(s)
  • Start markings
  • EPA filter

Equipment

  • autonomous cleaning
  • Easy and intuitive set-up without the need for expert knowledge
  • obstacle and crash detection
  • High-performance sensors
  • autonomous swerving upon meeting obstacles
  • Safety certified for public areas
  • creation of cleaning reports
  • Notifications on mobile devices
  • Kärcher colour and operating concept
  • operation using app
Autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50
Autonomous vacuum cleaner KIRA CV 50
Videos
Application areas
  • Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
  • Ideal for large open spaces such as corridors, entrance halls or conference rooms
  • Suitable for use in public spaces
  • Can be used where space is limited as well as in open spaces
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher