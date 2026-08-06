The compact and flexible BR 40/10 C scrubber drier is the most economical in its class. The compact and powerful machine has a working width of 400 mm and a tank volume of 10 l. Quiet scrubbing and vacuuming are possible in both directions. The machine has a collapsible push handle and detachable tanks, which can be easily transported with a locked carrying handle. The brush and suction lip are replaced in seconds without the need for any tools. The industry variant is suitable for use on oil-smeared floors and equipped with additional transport wheels and a brush contact pressure adjustment feature.