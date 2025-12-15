High-pressure cleaner HDS 8/18-4 C
The HDS 8/18-4 C, the most powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class with eco!efficiency and steam stage, 3-piston axial pump and EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun.
The most powerful 3-phase hot water high-pressure cleaner in the compact class: the HDS 8/18-4 C with eco!efficiency and steam stage impresses with its ergonomics and user-friendliness. Its powerful 4-pole motor is water-cooled. A robust axial pump with three ceramic pistons builds up high pressure. The EASY!Force Advanced high-pressure gun with servo control for easy adjustment of pressure and water flow, patented nozzle technology and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners makes for ergonomic work. The Soft Damping System (SDS) reduces vibrations. The hot water technology effectively breaks up even lubricants and reduces the use of detergents, which are precisely dosed from a 15.5-litre tank. The maintenance-friendly HDS 8/18-4 C is designed for daily use under hard conditions. The descaling option, a water filter and a safety valve protect the technology. A robust chassis protects against impacts, while large wheels and a steering roller/castor offer high manoeuvrability. There are integrated storage possibilities for accessories.
Features and benefits
High efficiency
- eco!efficiency mode – economical and environmentally friendly, even during longer periods of use.
- Reduces fuel consumption and CO₂ emissions by 20%.
Wide-ranging accessories with EASY!Lock
- EASY!Force Advanced for fatigue-free work without any holding force.
- Pressure and water volume can be adjusted on the Servo Control controller positioned between the lance and trigger gun.
- Rotating 1050 mm stainless steel lance.
Operational safety
- Easy-to-access water filter protects the pump against dirt particles in the water.
- Safety valves, water shortage and fuel protection ensure the availability of the machine.
Reliability
- Water softening system to protect the heating coil against calcification damage.
- The Soft Damping System (SDS) compensates for vibrations and pressure peaks in the high-pressure system.
Multiple storage spaces for accessories integrated into the machine
- Storage hooks for power cable and high-pressure hose.
- Integrated nozzle storage.
- Integrated lance holder for transport.
Detergent dosing unit
- Precise detergent dosing unit with rinse function.
- Large tank opening with filling chute.
Mobility concept
- "Jogger" design with large rubber wheels and steering roller.
- Integrated tilting aid for effortlessly negotiating obstacles such as steps and kerbs.
- Push handles for simple transport and manoeuvrability.
Easy to use controls
- Intuitive operation thanks to the large single-button selector switch.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Flow rate (l/h)
|300 - 800
|Working pressure (bar/MPa)
|30 - 180 / 3 - 18
|Max. pressure (bar)
|220
|Temperature (for supply 12 °C) (°C)
|min. 80 - max. 155
|Connected load (kW)
|6
|Consumption of fuel oil at full load (kg/h)
|5,2
|Consumption of heating oil in eco!efficiency mode (kg/h)
|4,2
|Power cable (m)
|5
|Nozzle size
|025
|Fuel tank (l)
|15
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|119,4
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|131,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1066 x 650 x 920
Scope of supply
- Spray gun: EASY!Force Advanced
- Spray lance: 1050 mm
- Power nozzle
- Servo Control
Equipment
- High-pressure hose length: 10 m
- Soft Damping System (SDS)
- Pressure cut-off
Videos
Application areas
- Vehicle cleaning
- Device and machine cleaning
- Workshop cleaning
- Cleaning outdoor spaces
- Service station cleaning
- Façade cleaning
- Swimming pool cleaning
- Cleaning of sports facilities
- Cleaning during production processes
- Cleaning of production facilities
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.