Super class hot water high-pressure cleaners

User-friendliness from A to Z

With our EASY operation concept, we want to make handling the device as simple as possible. One way we did this is by making the regulator, which sets the flow rate and pressure, directly accessible through an opening in the cover. If everything is set to minimum, the steam level is activated. The temperature can be regulated via the control panel. Practical storage options are also aplenty when it comes to our hot water high-pressure cleaners: the lance, power cord, nozzles and tools can be stowed on the device. For the models without an automatic hose reel, there is an additional storage compartment instead. Last but not least, there are 2 detergent tanks with precise measuring and rinse function, and all maintenance-relevant components are quickly accessible.