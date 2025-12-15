With a pressure of 210 bar and a flow rate of 1000 l/h, this stationary hot water HDS machine with a gas burner is ideal for continuous use in industrial and agricultural applications. It features a robust crankshaft pump with a brass cylinder head and durable powder-coated steel casing and frame. The pump is protected by a large water filter. The high-pressure cleaner includes an integrated water storage tank with limescale protection and empty indicator as well as a four-pole, low-speed electric motor with water cooling. The detergent is drawn in via a dosing valve and the empty level is displayed. The rotary switch makes operating the machine extremely easy. Installation and maintenance are also designed to be user-friendly, and the electronic monitoring system ensures a high level of operational safety. The machine is supplied without accessories; these can be selected individually for each workstation (point of use). Optionally available: pressure gauge, time counter for second detergent inlet, automatic pressure relief, various remote controls.