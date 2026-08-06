Dust removal system ID 130/22
Mobile, torque-operated ID 130/22 dust-extraction system is suitable for vacuuming large quantities of fine shavings and dusts that are hazardous to health (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). It has a robust, service-friendly design.
The ID 130/22 dust removal system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is achieved by means of a manual shaking mechanism. The 170-litre collection container can be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head, thanks to the removable chassis. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materialsDust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|370 / 1329
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|33 / 3,3
|Container capacity (l)
|170
|Rated input power (kW)
|2,2
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|9
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 140
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|158
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|163
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1170 x 790 x 1580
Equipment
- Filter: Cartridge filter
Videos
Application areas
- For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³)
- For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust