Dust removal system ID 130/22

Mobile, torque-operated ID 130/22 dust-extraction system is suitable for vacuuming large quantities of fine shavings and dusts that are hazardous to health (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³). It has a robust, service-friendly design.

The ID 130/22 dust removal system has a powerful and energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor with high volume flows, which is also designed for continuous three-shift operation. The three-phase mobile unit with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (TLV > 0.1 mg/m³). Its robust and service-friendly design meets the key requirements for tough industrial applications. Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is achieved by means of a manual shaking mechanism. The 170-litre collection container can be emptied easily and ergonomically without removing the drive head, thanks to the removable chassis. A polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine guarantees low-dust emptying and safe disposal of the suction waste. 

Features and benefits
Dust removal system ID 130/22: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust removal system ID 130/22: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust removal system ID 130/22: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 370 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 33 / 3,3
Container capacity (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter DN 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 158
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 163
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 790 x 1580

Equipment

  • Filter: Cartridge filter
Dust removal system ID 130/22
Dust removal system ID 130/22
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Application areas
  • For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL > 0.1 mg/m³)
  • For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and dust
Accessories
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

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