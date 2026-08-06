ID 30/30 Afc: a mobile deduster for industrial machining centres. With high-pressure compressor, which reliably separates all potentially adhesive problematic dust and swarf. A control cabinet with automatic filter shaker ensures a long filter service life. A differential pressure switch is available on request for filter monitoring, as well as an ultrasonic distance sensor for monitoring the filling level. The machine is available in various performance and filter classes (up to filter class "H" for separating carcinogenic dust).