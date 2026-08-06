Dust removal system ID 350/110 Afc
The ID 350/110 Afc medium-pressure dust removal system is used for the safe and clean vacuuming of large quantities of dust and fine swarf. The reliable solution for professional applications.
The primary application of the ID 350/110 Afc medium pressure dust removal system is to vacuum large quantities of dust and fine swarf on an industrial scale. It also has a pocket filter certified for dust class M in accordance with DIN EN 60335-2-69, as well as a 100-litre mobile container (DN 250) with inspection window and integrated round-bottomed bag with downholder and pressure compensation hose (DN 25) with quick coupling. The drive part is completely soundproof to minimise operating noise and has a downstream exhaust silencer with IE3 effectiveness. A control cabinet in accordance with IP 54 protection class (acc. to the German VDE regulations 0113) is also included in the scope of delivery as standard.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for safe vacuuming of hazardous types of dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headDust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Simple disposal of dust in a PE sack.
Durable, washable pocket filter and electric filter cleaningUninterrupted vacuuming at high suction power without any reduction in the filter effect. Welded seams guarantee a long service life of the pocket filter. For efficient, convenient filter cleaning and constant suction power.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|972 / 3500
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|71 / 7,1
|Container capacity (l)
|100
|Rated input power (kW)
|11
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|24
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 250
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|75
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|754
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|797
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|1460 x 1389 x 3093
Videos
Application areas
- For vacuuming large quantities of hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
- For vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and fine or hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)