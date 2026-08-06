The primary application of the ID 350/110 Afc medium pressure dust removal system is to vacuum large quantities of dust and fine swarf on an industrial scale. It also has a pocket filter certified for dust class M in accordance with DIN EN 60335-2-69, as well as a 100-litre mobile container (DN 250) with inspection window and integrated round-bottomed bag with downholder and pressure compensation hose (DN 25) with quick coupling. The drive part is completely soundproof to minimise operating noise and has a downstream exhaust silencer with IE3 effectiveness. A control cabinet in accordance with IP 54 protection class (acc. to the German VDE regulations 0113) is also included in the scope of delivery as standard.