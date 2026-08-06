Dust removal system ID 50/40 Afc
The ID 50/40 Afc mobile deduster features a high-pressure compressor for separating all kinds of adhesive dust and swarf.
The ID 50/40 Afc deduster is safe for use in vacuuming processing machines. Thanks to a high-pressure compressor, it is suitable for separating all kinds of problematic (e.g. adhesive) dust and swarf. The machine is available in various performance and filter classes. The range goes up to filter class "H" for separating carcinogenic dust. A control cabinet with automatic filter shaker guarantees a long filter service life. Optionally available: a differential pressure switch for the filter monitoring, as well as an ultrasonic distance sensor for monitoring the filling level.
Features and benefits
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safetyDust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive headSet-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materialsLow-dust emptying thanks to closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose. Simple and safe dust disposal thanks to PE bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|3
|Voltage (V)
|400
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Air flow (l/s/m³/h)
|138 / 495
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|140 / 14
|Container capacity (l)
|50
|Rated input power (kW)
|4
|Vacuuming type
|Electric
|Filter area (m²)
|3,2
|Connection nominal diameter
|DN 70
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Main filter dust class
|M
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|200,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|915 x 777 x 1824