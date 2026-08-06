Our ID 90/30 Afc Z22 dust removal system can also be used in potentially explosive atmospheres without any issues. In contrast to its sister model – the RE 9/30 – this version also features a direction of rotation monitor, a visual warning signal and associated control, and is therefore approved for ATEX Zone 22. The system, which is extremely economical and quiet (64 dB[A]), can be used in multiple shift operation and is impressive when continuously vacuuming dust that has become deposited on machines or production lines or is suspended in the air surrounding these. A high-efficiency radial fan (IE3) ensures a constantly high air flow of around 900 m³/h. Together with the 3.2 m² area of the dust class M main filter, this enables the machine to be used for prolonged periods, even with large quantities of dust. The filter is cleaned automatically via an electric filter shaker.