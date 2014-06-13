Public service and municipal equipment

For education, sport and administration. Cleaning machines that enable efficient working in public and municipal services and ensure tip-top cleanliness.

Öffentlicher Dienst

Public services

The new Kärcher Professional machines in anthracite demonstrate how much efficiency is possible in cleaning technology today.

Municipal equipment

Kärcher municipal machines offer outstanding power for every purpose of use. They also impress with their perfect cleaning results, robustness and almost unlimited areas of applications.

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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