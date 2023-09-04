Sweeping and cleaning functions at a glance

Weed removal with hot water

The hot-water weed-removal system offers the possibility of removing unwanted weeds in a way that is just as thorough as it is environmentally friendly, and which does not use any chemicals. The extremely compact construction design and independence from any external water or power supply mean that it can also be used in very remote areas as well as on paths, in parks or in inner-city areas. The weed is tackled with 98°C hot water – by machine using the mounted front boom or manually using the hand lance.

Other applications that are part of everyday municipal work activities are also possible: