Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Adv

Manual sweeper for convenient cleaning indoors and outdoors. With electrically driven sweeper roller and side brush, as well as a flat pleated filter for user-friendly, low-dust sweeping.

The KM 70/30 C is the successor to our KSM 690 and is based on the very successful KM 70/20 C with all its outstanding features. The KM 70/30 C Bp has an electrically driven main sweeper roller, as well as an electrically driven side brush, e.g. for sweeping out corners. The push handle can be adjusted to three different heights, can be folded down and offers a high degree of operating comfort. The height of the sweeper roller and side brush can be easily adjusted. The sweeper roller can be quickly adjusted using a handle with six ratchet steps.

Features and benefits
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Adv: Adjustable push handle
Adjustable push handle
Three adjustment options for maximum ergonomics. Space-saving parking position thanks to folding design.
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Adv: EASY Operation operating concept
EASY Operation operating concept
Easy to use programme selector switch.
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Adv: Easy to transport
Easy to transport
Front and rear carrying handles for easy transport and loading into a car
Fine dust suction (Adv version only)
  • Electric suction fan for the suction of fine dust from the waste container.
  • Can be switched off for sweeping wet floors.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Manual
Drive – Power (V/W) 12 / 195
Max. area performance (m²/h) 2800
Working width (mm) 480
Working width with 1 side brush (mm) 700
Tank volume, gross/net (l) 42 / 30
Filter area (m²) 0,61
Battery run time (h) max. 2,5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 38
Weight, ready for operation (kg) 35
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1240 / 710 / 1150

Scope of supply

  • Fine dust filter
  • Flat pleated filter: Paper

Equipment

  • Sweeper drive, electric
  • Adjustable main sweeper roller
  • Manual filter cleaning
  • Foldable push handle
  • Dustpan principle
  • Suction
  • Outdoor use
  • Indoor use
Sweeper KM 70/30 C Bp Adv
Videos
Application areas
  • For cleaning production halls, warehouses and logistics halls, as well as loading areas
  • For cleaning car parks and service stations
  • For cleaning areas such as school yards and in the municipal environment
  • Also ideal for smaller workshops and in agriculture
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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