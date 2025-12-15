battery-powered vacuum cleaner BVL 3/1 Bp Anniversary Edition
The ultra-lightweight and powerful BVL 3/1 Bp Anniversary Edition in black battery-powered backpack vacuum stands out from the crowd with its robust EPP material and its great value for money.
Kärcher's 90th anniversary: ultra-lightweight and powerful – the BVL 3/1 Bp Anniversary Edition in black battery-powered backpack vacuum is the first vacuum cleaner with a backpack weight of just 4.5 kilograms thanks to the innovative EPP material while also featuring a particularly robust and durable design. Ideal for caretakers, tradespeople and private use: with its 3 litre hopper volume, this powerful battery-powered backpack vacuum provides impressive performance for cleaning work in confined spaces and facilitates spot cleaning and cleaning stairs. The powerful Kärcher Battery Power battery ensures long runtimes, whilst the ergonomic carrying frame takes the strain out of cleaning work. The practical control panel on the hip belt ensures that operating the BVL 3/1 Bp Anniversary Edition is effortless and highly user-friendly. The brushless EC motor is also very low-wear. In addition to the usual accessories, extra features such as the HEPA-14 filter are also available as an optional extra. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. Exclusively included in the scope of supply for the Anniversary Edition: 10 tear-resistant fleece filter bags.
Features and benefits
Ultra-light cordless backpack vacuumManufactured from extremely light, innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene). Enables ergonomic work. Allows effortless transport.
Highly innovative EPP (expanded polypropylene)Especially robust and extremely long-lasting. Ultra-light. Extremely eco-friendly, as it is 100 per cent recyclable.
Great ergonomicsdeuter® carrying frame extremely comfortable even when using for longer periods of work. Control panel on the waist strap enables easy control of all functions. The suction hose can be connected differently for right-handed and left-handed people.
brushless EC motor
- High wear resistance and long lifetime.
- Allows long periods of use and increases efficiency and productivity.
eco!efficiency mode
- Sustainable thanks to reduced energy consumption.
- Reduces volume and noise pollution.
- Extends the battery runtime.
Complete flexibility within the Kärcher 36 V platform
- Compatible: all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+/Power batteries.
- Practical display of the remaining runtime on the battery itself.
- Powerful battery is quick and easy to replace.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Container capacity (l)
|3
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|65
|Air flow (l/s)
|35,4
|Nominal power (W)
|350
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|189 / 18,9
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|approx. 120 (5,0 Ah) / approx. 130 (6,0 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 52 (5.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 31 (5.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 73 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 41 (7.5 Ah)
|Charging current (A)
|2,5
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|4,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|6,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|220 x 317 x 450
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Suction hose length: 1 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Bend: Antistatic with air-flow regulator
- Telescopic suction tube: 615 mm, 1007 mm
- Telescopic suction tube, material: Aluminium
- Switchable floor nozzle
- Crevice nozzle
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Motor protection filters
Equipment
- eco!efficiency mode
- Carrying frame
Application areas
- Suitable for use by caretakers in school
- Also ideal for tradesmen and women
- Ideal for private households
- Stair cleaning made easy
- Spot cleaning
