For the 90 year Kärcher anniversary: the CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition in black is the first battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for the professional cleaning of all carpet and hard surfaces. It perfectly adapts to the floor covering thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Thanks to its exceptionally low underride height, the battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner also cleans effortlessly under beds and tables. Another advantage: fast and hygienic self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are cut through using the foot switch and the remnants are then automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner has a very user-friendly design and features an innovative handle: on/off switch, eco!efficiency mode and LED display showing the remaining battery runtime. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. An ultra-effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra. The special feature of the Anniversary Edition is that a total of 11 fleece filter bags are included in the scope of supply to mark the company anniversary.