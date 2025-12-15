Battery powered upright brush type vacuum cleaner CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition
The first professional battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for all carpet and hard surfaces: the CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition in black. With automatic floor detection, low ground clearance and brush-cleaning function.
For the 90 year Kärcher anniversary: the CV 30/2 Bp Anniversary Edition in black is the first battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner for the professional cleaning of all carpet and hard surfaces. It perfectly adapts to the floor covering thanks to the automatic floor detection. The powerful brush thoroughly cleans the fibres of textile floors and visibly straightens them. Thanks to its exceptionally low underride height, the battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner also cleans effortlessly under beds and tables. Another advantage: fast and hygienic self-cleaning function. Hairs picked up by the roller brush are cut through using the foot switch and the remnants are then automatically vacuumed. The battery-powered upright brush-type vacuum cleaner has a very user-friendly design and features an innovative handle: on/off switch, eco!efficiency mode and LED display showing the remaining battery runtime. Please note: for this version, the Kärcher Battery Power+ battery and the compatible battery charger must be ordered separately. An ultra-effective HEPA-14 filter is also available as an optional extra. The special feature of the Anniversary Edition is that a total of 11 fleece filter bags are included in the scope of supply to mark the company anniversary.
Features and benefits
Automatic floor detectionAutomatic adaptation of cleaning performance to the respective surface. Superb cleaning results on textile and hard floors.
Roller brush self-cleaning function using foot switchHairs picked up by the brush are separated and vacuumed. Fast, effective cleaning of the roller brush without having to remove it. Contactless and therefore particularly hygienic cleaning of the roller brush.
Multifunctional, innovative handle with LED displayWith ergonomic ON/OFF switch. With eco!efficiency mode: extends battery runtime, reduces operating noise. LED display with practical display of remaining battery runtime.
Compact design with very low ground clearance
- The flexible vacuum cleaner can be aligned flat on the floor.
- Allows effortless vacuuming under beds and other furniture.
36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ battery platform
- Compatible with all 36 V Kärcher Battery Power+ batteries and Battery Power batteries.
- Battery can be quickly changed to other machines as needed.
Specifications
Technical data
|Battery platform
|36 V battery platform
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|187 / 18,7
|Air flow (l/s)
|34
|Nominal power (W)
|420
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|64
|Container capacity (l)
|3
|Working width (cm)
|30
|Number of batteries required (Piece(s))
|1
|Performance per battery charge (m²)
|200 (6,0 Ah) / 250 (7,5 Ah)
|Run time per battery charge (/min)
|eco!efficiency mode: / max. 50 (6.0 Ah) Power mode: / max. 32 (6.0 Ah) eco!efficiency mode: / max. 67 (7.5 Ah) Power mode: / max. 47 (7.5 Ah)
|Battery charging time with quick charger 80% / 100% (min)
|44 / 68
|Power supply for battery charger (V/Hz)
|100 - 240 / 50 - 60
|Colour
|black
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|6,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|9,8
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|260 x 310 x 1150
Scope of supply
- Versions: Battery and battery charger not included
- Quantity of filter bags: 10 Piece(s)
- Crevice nozzle
- Upholstery nozzle
- Roller brush hardness: medium-soft
- Roller brush quantity: 1 Piece(s)
- Roller brush colour: black
- Suction tube, removable
- Stretchable suction hose
Equipment
- Filter bag material: Fleece
Application areas
- Highly recommended for applications in building cleaning and the hotel sector
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
