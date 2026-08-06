The SB V K!Vac is a powerful self-service vacuum cleaner, available as a one- and two-bay version. Thanks to the cartridge filter and manual filter cleaning, it offers 15 percent more suction power than its predecessor and never loses suction power. While the illuminated LED start buttons ensure intuitive operation, the side strip, which can be customised in colour, adds to the overall look of the self-service vacuum cleaner. The hose recovery function with fibreglass rod minimises the suction hose’s contact with the ground, thereby helping to prevent dirt from entering the vehicle. There is the option of an air gun to blow dirt out of crevices. The remaining time display indicates how long users have left to vacuum. Flexible payment options such as a credit card terminal and electronic coin acceptor add convenience for users. The turbines are uncomplicated to replace, making maintenance simpler.