Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac

The powerful self-service vacuum cleaner impresses with maximum suction power, modern design and cashless payment options. Ideal for convenient and efficient vehicle interior cleaning.

The SB V K!Vac is a powerful self-service vacuum cleaner, available as a one- and two-bay version. Thanks to the cartridge filter and manual filter cleaning, it offers 15 percent more suction power than its predecessor and never loses suction power. While the illuminated LED start buttons ensure intuitive operation, the side strip, which can be customised in colour, adds to the overall look of the self-service vacuum cleaner. The hose recovery function with fibreglass rod minimises the suction hose’s contact with the ground, thereby helping to prevent dirt from entering the vehicle. There is the option of an air gun to blow dirt out of crevices. The remaining time display indicates how long users have left to vacuum. Flexible payment options such as a credit card terminal and electronic coin acceptor add convenience for users. The turbines are uncomplicated to replace, making maintenance simpler.

Features and benefits
Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac: 2-filter system
2-filter system
The cartridge filter keeps the suction power consistently high. Manual filter cleaning system integrated. Dust-free emptying with optional filter bags.
Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac: Individual payment systems
Individual payment systems
Credit card terminal and/or electronic coin acceptor. Start button for operation without payment system.
Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac: Air gun (optional) for cleaning out crevices
Air gun (optional) for cleaning out crevices
Blowing function for cleaning out crevices (e.g. seat and centre console).
Hose recovery with fibreglass pole
  • Minimises the hose's contact with the ground.
  • Prevents dirt from entering the vehicle.
  • Protects the hose from wear and tear.
Specifications

Technical data

Turbine lifetime (h) 800
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 65
Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Frequency (Hz) 50 - 60
Voltage (V) 230
Software updates available until 2031-01-01

Equipment

  • Suction hose length: 6290 mm
  • Hose recovery with fibreglass pole
  • Suction nozzle
Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac
Self-service vacuum cleaners SB V K!Vac
Videos
Application areas
  • Manual vehicle interior cleaning
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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