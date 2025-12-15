Water treatment unit WRP 8000

Features and benefits
Chemical-free solution
  • Low operating costs.
  • Robust filtration process.
  • Faster amortisation of the investment costs.
Modular concept
  • Location-specific and customised solutions.
Fresh water savings of up to 85%
  • Lower costs for fresh water.
  • High profitability.
Easy to install
  • Low installation costs due to short installation times.
Z-83.3-29 type approval as proof of greatest possible circulation
  • Simplified approval procedure with the local water authority.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 1
Voltage (V) 230
Frequency (Hz) 50
Connected load (kW) 1,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 700 x 620 x 1600
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Water reclamation for car washing bays
  • Water reclamation for commercial vehicle washing bays
Accessories
Information
