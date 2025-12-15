Water treatment unit WRP 8000
Features and benefits
Chemical-free solution
- Low operating costs.
- Robust filtration process.
- Faster amortisation of the investment costs.
Modular concept
- Location-specific and customised solutions.
Fresh water savings of up to 85%
- Lower costs for fresh water.
- High profitability.
Easy to install
- Low installation costs due to short installation times.
Z-83.3-29 type approval as proof of greatest possible circulation
- Simplified approval procedure with the local water authority.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|230
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Connected load (kW)
|1,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|700 x 620 x 1600
Application areas
- Water reclamation for car washing bays
- Water reclamation for commercial vehicle washing bays