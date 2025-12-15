The NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is a powerful, single-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It is designed specifically for potentially explosive zones and is suitable for vacuuming up explosive dust. It is approved for the removal of combustible dusts in the dust explosion class in Zone 22 and for vacuuming up hazardous dusts of dust class H. The brushless EC motor has a guaranteed service life of 5000 hours. The vacuum cleaner is also suitable for use with asbestos, making it a truly versatile choice. The machine is supplied with an electrically conductive suction hose (antistatic system throughout) that is clearly identified to prevent confusion, making it well-equipped for use in professional settings. A fleece filter bag and a safety filter set ensure the dust is disposed of safely.