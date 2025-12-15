Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22
The TÜV tested NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is a powerful, single motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner for explosive dust (hazard class zone 22) with continuous antistatic system.
The NT 75/1 Me Ec H Z22 safety vacuum cleaner is a powerful, single-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It is designed specifically for potentially explosive zones and is suitable for vacuuming up explosive dust. It is approved for the removal of combustible dusts in the dust explosion class in Zone 22 and for vacuuming up hazardous dusts of dust class H. The brushless EC motor has a guaranteed service life of 5000 hours. The vacuum cleaner is also suitable for use with asbestos, making it a truly versatile choice. The machine is supplied with an electrically conductive suction hose (antistatic system throughout) that is clearly identified to prevent confusion, making it well-equipped for use in professional settings. A fleece filter bag and a safety filter set ensure the dust is disposed of safely.
Features and benefits
Zone 22 + dust class HFor combustible dusts in dust explosion classes, Zone 22 and health-endangering dusts, dust class H.
Antistatic systemAll Kärcher safety vacuum cleaners feature a continuous antistatic system with conductive accessories.
brushless EC motorThe brushless EC motor has a service life of 5000 hours – ideal for continuous use.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|61
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|220 / 22
|Container capacity (l)
|75
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1000
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|76
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|27,8
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|33,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|640 x 540 x 925
Scope of supply
- Safety filter bag: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 1000 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Bend: Metal, Non-interchangeable
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Flat pleated filter: HEPA-14 (H14)
- Push handle
Equipment
- Antistatic system
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Dust class: H
- Container material: Stainless steel
Application areas
- Safety vacuum cleaner for dust class H for the safe removal of dusts which are harmful to health and/or carcinogenic
