Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M
The NT 80/1 B1 M safety vacuum cleaner is a powerful, single-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner with a stainless steel container and a full range of electrically conductive and distinctive accessories for professional use in B1 dust explosion hazard zones. It is suitable for vacuuming combustible dusts of dust explosion classes in Zone 22 and hazardous dusts of dust class M.
The vacuum cleaner has a compact and robust turbine housing with an integrated intake air filter and an extensive cartridge filter. The NT 80/1 B1 M also features a mechanical floating switch off for wet vacuum cleaning, which prevents the maximum permissible fill level from being exceeded. Furthermore, the machine is fully electrically conductive (antistatic). The corrosion-resistant stainless steel container and the robust chassis with surrounding metal frame guarantee a long service life for the machine. The machine has an integrated accessory storage, which can be used to store the standard accessories such as floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, metal tubes, etc., in a space-saving and transport-safe manner. The machine also has a visual filter status indicator, which shows when a filter replacement is required or when the suction air flow velocity falls below 20 m/s. Two large fixed castors and two swivel castors (electrically conductive), one of which is equipped with a locking function, give the NT 80/1 B1 M the necessary mobility.
Features and benefits
Safety first
- The NT 80/1 B1 M S features automatic water level control and can only be operated with a sufficient water level.
Zone 22 + dust class M
- For combustible dusts in dust explosion classes, Zone 22 and health-endangering dusts, dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|56
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container capacity (l)
|80
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|29,5
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|660 x 520 x 1078
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: Non-interchangeable
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 1000 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Bend: Metal, Non-interchangeable
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
Equipment
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Metal