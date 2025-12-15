The vacuum cleaner has a compact and robust turbine housing with an integrated intake air filter and an extensive cartridge filter. The NT 80/1 B1 M also features a mechanical floating switch off for wet vacuum cleaning, which prevents the maximum permissible fill level from being exceeded. Furthermore, the machine is fully electrically conductive (antistatic). The corrosion-resistant stainless steel container and the robust chassis with surrounding metal frame guarantee a long service life for the machine. The machine has an integrated accessory storage, which can be used to store the standard accessories such as floor nozzle, crevice nozzle, metal tubes, etc., in a space-saving and transport-safe manner. The machine also has a visual filter status indicator, which shows when a filter replacement is required or when the suction air flow velocity falls below 20 m/s. Two large fixed castors and two swivel castors (electrically conductive), one of which is equipped with a locking function, give the NT 80/1 B1 M the necessary mobility.