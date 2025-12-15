Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S
The NT 80/1 B1 MS safety vacuum cleaner is a powerful, single-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It is fully equipped with electroconductive accessories for professional use. As a result it is ideal for vacuuming propelling charge residue in shooting ranges of gun clubs, the police force and military - as well as in the gunpowder-processing business & industry. The suction waste is pulled through a water bath (with water level control) and loses its dangerous, explosive effect in the damp-wet condition.
The NT 80/1 B1 MS (IP 54 approved) is a powerful, one-engined wet/dry vacuum cleaner with an intake cartridge air filter for the turbine and a cartridge type filter and paper filter bag as a pre-filtration (both filters are approved for dust class M). It is used for vacuuming medium hazardous dusts with MAK > 0.1 mg/m³.This unit features a compact fan housing, equipped with a continuous antistatic system, a stainless steel container and with complete accessory. If maxium liquid capacity is reached during wet pick-up, a double float system will stop the air flow rate to prevent overflow. When filter or suction unit - like suction hose, tubes, floor tool - are clogged or the air flow rate is lower than 20 m/s the signal light up. On the back side of the unit a floor tool holder is integrated. Two large back wheels and two castors (electrically conductive) - one with brake - give the NT 80/1 B1 MS high mobility.
Features and benefits
Safety first
- The NT 80/1 B1 M S features automatic water level control and can only be operated with a sufficient water level.
Zone 22 + dust class M
- For combustible dusts in dust explosion classes, Zone 22 and health-endangering dusts, dust class M.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|56
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|235 / 23,5
|Container capacity (l)
|80
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 40
|Cable length (m)
|10
|Cable material
|Rubber
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|70
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|32,5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|43,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|660 x 520 x 1078
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 4 m
- Suction hose type: electrically conductive
- Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 1000 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
- Bend: Metal, Non-interchangeable
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 450 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: Paper
- Stainless steel container
- Push handle
Equipment
- Antistatic system
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: I
- Stop swivel castor
- Dust class: M
- Container material: Stainless steel