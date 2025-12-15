Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S

The NT 80/1 B1 MS safety vacuum cleaner is a powerful, single-motor wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It is fully equipped with electroconductive accessories for professional use. As a result it is ideal for vacuuming propelling charge residue in shooting ranges of gun clubs, the police force and military - as well as in the gunpowder-processing business & industry. The suction waste is pulled through a water bath (with water level control) and loses its dangerous, explosive effect in the damp-wet condition.

The NT 80/1 B1 MS (IP 54 approved) is a powerful, one-engined wet/dry vacuum cleaner with an intake cartridge air filter for the turbine and a cartridge type filter and paper filter bag as a pre-filtration (both filters are approved for dust class M). It is used for vacuuming medium hazardous dusts with MAK > 0.1 mg/m³.This unit features a compact fan housing, equipped with a continuous antistatic system, a stainless steel container and with complete accessory. If maxium liquid capacity is reached during wet pick-up, a double float system will stop the air flow rate to prevent overflow. When filter or suction unit - like suction hose, tubes, floor tool - are clogged or the air flow rate is lower than 20 m/s the signal light up. On the back side of the unit a floor tool holder is integrated. Two large back wheels and two castors (electrically conductive) - one with brake - give the NT 80/1 B1 MS high mobility.

Features and benefits
Safety first
  • The NT 80/1 B1 M S features automatic water level control and can only be operated with a sufficient water level.
Zone 22 + dust class M
  • For combustible dusts in dust explosion classes, Zone 22 and health-endangering dusts, dust class M.
Specifications

Technical data

Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50 / 60
Air flow (l/s) 56
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 235 / 23,5
Container capacity (l) 80
Rated input power (W) max. 1380
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 40
Cable length (m) 10
Cable material Rubber
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 70
Colour silver
Weight without accessories (kg) 32,5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 43,9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 660 x 520 x 1078

Scope of supply

  • Suction hose length: 4 m
  • Suction hose type: electrically conductive
  • Quantity of suction tubes: 1 Piece(s)
  • Suction tubes length: 1000 mm
  • Suction tubes material: Steel, chrome-plated
  • Bend: Metal, Non-interchangeable
  • Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 450 mm
  • Crevice nozzle
  • Cartridge filter: Paper
  • Stainless steel container
  • Push handle

Equipment

  • Antistatic system
  • Sturdy bumper
  • Protection class: I
  • Stop swivel castor
  • Dust class: M
  • Container material: Stainless steel
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S
Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 80/1 B1 M S
Accessories
Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher