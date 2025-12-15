Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 38/1 Me Classic
Even with its compact dimensions, the robust NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly vacuums large quantities of dirt of all kinds. The 38-litre container makes this possible.
The NT 38/1 Me Classic wet and dry vacuum cleaner effortlessly removes large quantities of liquids, dust and coarse dirt. The powerful 1,500 Watt turbine makes this possible. The conveniently compact vacuum cleaner is fitted with a robust 38-litre container. The NT Classic machine also offers reliable filter technology. One of the highlights of the machine is its Easy Service Concept, which ensures reduced operating and maintenance costs.
Features and benefits
Compact, robust and mobileExcellent stability, easy manoeuvrability and convenient transport thanks to its slimline form and 4 castors. The bumper offers secure all-round protection for the vacuum cleaner and equipment.
Excellent suction powerNT Classic devices with a powerful 1,500 W turbine reliably remove a wide range of dirt. For excellent cleaning results.
Service and comfortSensationally fast: the Easy Service Concept allows removal of the turbine in just 44 seconds. The rapid turbine change not only saves an enormous amount of time, but also costs.
Vacuum without filter bags
- NT Classic single-motor machines feature tried-and-tested Kärcher cartridge filters.
- The cartridge filter enables sustained suction without a filter bag.
Specifications
Technical data
|Number of current phases (Ph)
|1
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|59
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|227 / 22,7
|Container capacity (l)
|38
|Container material
|Stainless steel
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1500
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|6,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|78
|Colour
|silver
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|8,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|375 x 360 x 735
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Suction hose type: with bend
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 505 mm
- Suction tubes material: Steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Fleece
- Dry floor nozzle: 260 mm
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Stainless steel container
- Moisture-resistant filter basket
Equipment
- Switchable floor nozzle: 260 mm
Application areas
- For picking up liquids, coarse dirt and dust on all hard surfaces as well as for car interior cleaning.
Accessories
