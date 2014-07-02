Wet and dry vacuum cleaners NT 48/1
This machine is an extremely robust, functional and powerful wet and dry vacuum cleaner. It has optimum ergonomic features and a compact design, which is specifically developed for the special needs of building service contractors, the automotive sector and trade.
The NT 48/1 has a container capacity of 48 l. The machine is equipped with an integrated cable hook and an accessory storage for suction tubes, floor tool and crevice tool. The large cartridge filter with the huge filter surface (0,8 m²) provides a constant high suction power of the machine. The reliable float system provides a safe interruption of the air flow by all absorbed fluids. At any time tools or other implements could be stored ready to hand on the large storage area on the turbine head. Through easily accessible drain hose, sturdy chassis with big wheels and castors made of metal with fixing brake and integrated recessed grip at the container a comfortable transport is enabled.
Features and benefits
Container emptyingThe easily accessible drain hose makes it easy to dispose of any liquids that have been sucked up.
Accessory storageAccessories can be attached to the container at the rear of the machine.
Robust metal latchesThese extremely robust latches lock more reliably.
Cable hook
- The power cable is always stored safely for transport.
Specifications
Technical data
|Voltage (V)
|220 / 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50 / 60
|Air flow (l/s)
|72
|Vacuum (mbar/kPa)
|249 / 24,9
|Container capacity (l)
|48
|Container material
|Plastic
|Rated input power (W)
|max. 1380
|Standard nominal width ( )
|ID 35
|Cable length (m)
|7,5
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|71
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight without accessories (kg)
|10,2
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|14,6
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|490 x 390 x 780
Scope of supply
- Suction hose length: 2.5 m
- Bend: Plastic
- Quantity of suction tubes: 2 Piece(s)
- Suction tubes length: 550 mm
- Suction tubes material: Stainless steel
- Quantity of filter bags: 1 Piece(s)
- Filter bag material: Paper
- Wet/dry floor nozzle width: 360 mm
- Crevice nozzle
- Cartridge filter: PES
- Drain hose
Equipment
- Sturdy bumper
- Protection class: II
- Stop swivel castor
