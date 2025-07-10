WOMA

Hydropower as an instrument. The power of water has been used by mankind since the time of the ancient world. Hydropower has powered mills and lifted heavy loads. Hydropower is an important regenerative energy source. But water can be much more. The revolutionary idea of using the mechanical effects of running water to clean with a huge pressure formed the foundation of Woma in 1962. Since then, this idea has become the driving force behind the company.

Woma is one of the leading manufacturers of high-pressure pumps, high pressure systems and accessories. By consistently delivers research and development Woma today's systems can deliver up to 4000 bar - which is the quadruple pressures found at the deepest point of the ocean.

As part of the Kärcher group Woma by representing the world accompanied by an extensive dealer and service network.