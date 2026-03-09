The accessories kit for motorbike and bicycle cleaning is a practical cleaning and care set for two-wheeled vehicles with and without an engine. In addition to a universal wash brush for the gentle cleaning of diverse surfaces, it also includes a bottle of Car Shampoo 3-in-1 for intensive and at the same time gentle cleaning, a wheel washing brush for effective dirt removal also in areas which are difficult to access, as well as the short Vario Power Jet Short 360° spray lance with infinitely variable pressure regulation and adjustable 360° joint. The accessories kit is suitable for all Kärcher consumer pressure washers in classes K2 - K7.