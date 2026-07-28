From handheld steam cleaner to mop in a few seconds: the handy floor cleaning set EasyFix Large for the SC 1 Multi makes it possible. Simply attach the universal floor cloth Large to the EasyFix Large floor nozzle using the hook-and-loop system and connect the nozzle to the two extension tubes (each 0.5 m) on the SC 1 Multi – and you can start giving the hard floor a thorough clean straight away. The universal floor cloth with its special loop structure ensures particularly good dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienically clean cleaning results in corners and edges. The floor cleaning set EasyFix Large is included in the standard scope of delivery for the SC 1 Multi & Up.