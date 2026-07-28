Ideal for weed removal on larger areas such as paths or car parks, our WR 100 weed remover demonstrates its strengths particularly in combination with one of our hot water high-pressure cleaners. The optimal water temperature of up to 98 °C guarantees effective and very convenient removal of undesired surrounding weeds. With the 100 cm wide weed remover with uniform water distribution, you work quickly, thus saving time, while the integrated nozzle adapter always guarantees a perfectly matched water volume irrespective of the hot water high-pressure cleaner used. The relevant chassis noticeably lightens your load, thus ensuring maximum work comfort.