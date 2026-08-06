Big round brush

Use the large round brush to clean large areas in less time.

More surface in the same time – using the large round brush, you can clean large surfaces faster. Stubborn dirt can be removed from a significantly larger area in the same time with the large round brush than with smaller brushes.

Features and benefits
Large cleaning surface
  • Fast cleaning of larger surfaces.
High quality material of the bristles
  • With the large, robust and long-life round brush, stubborn dirt can be easily removed.
Easy cleaning of round surfaces thanks to ergonomic brush shape
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 50 x 50 x 48
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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