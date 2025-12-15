Fleece filter bags KFI 137

Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.

Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.

Features and benefits
Special accessory for WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0,3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 215 x 230 x 6
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt
Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher