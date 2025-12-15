Fleece filter bags KFI 137
Designed for the wet and dry vacuum cleaners WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic: the 3-layered fleece filter bag for long lasting suction power and high dust retention.
Features and benefits
Special accessory for WD 1 / WD 1 Classic / WD 1s Classic
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|White
|Weight (kg)
|0,3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,3
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|215 x 230 x 6
Application areas
- Dry dirt
- Wet dirt