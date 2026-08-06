Flexible hand nozzle kit
The kit with flexible hand nozzle and matching ultra-fine fibre cloth is perfect for cleaning stubborn dirt from flat and curved surfaces (e.g. sinks) in the kitchen and bathroom.
The flexible hand nozzle kit consists of a hand nozzle with flexible side wings and a high-quality ultra-fine fibre cloth. Together, they deliver optimum cleaning results on hard-to-reach flat and curved surfaces. The hand nozzle adapts automatically to the surface with gentle pressure. Thanks to the special loop structure of the textile fabric, the cloth ensures particularly effective dirt pick-up. The high steam permeability enables excellent and hygienic cleaning results – even corners and edges are clean in no time. Using the hook-and-loop system, the cloth can be attached to the hand nozzle quickly and easily. During work, the cloth remains securely positioned and cannot slip. After cleaning, the used cloth can be removed from the hand nozzle without having to come into contact with dirt.
Features and benefits
Flexible side wingsThe flexible hand nozzle adapts easily to the curves of sinks and bathtubs, for example. The cloth cleans a wide variety of surfaces efficiently without leaving any residual dirt behind. The tapered side wings make it easy to clean even hard-to-reach areas, e.g. behind taps.
High-quality microfibre clothThe special loop structure of the cloth ensures particularly good dirt pick-up and thorough cleaning results. Device washing up to 60 °C possible. Do not use any softeners.
Convenient hook-and-loop systemThe cloth attaches to the hand nozzle simply by pressing it on. The cloth doesn't slip during cleaning.
Strap on cloth
- No contact with dirt when changing cloths: simply hold the cloth by the strap and pull the hand nozzle up and away.
Cloth covers all sides of the hand nozzle
- For the effortless cleaning of corners, edges and other hard-to-reach areas.
- Protects furniture from scratches.
Small size
- The size of the hand nozzle makes it suitable for medium-sized areas.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight (kg)
|0,1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0,2
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|160 x 170 x 55
Videos
Application areas
- Sinks
- Wall tiles
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Hobs
- Oven
- Exhaust hoods