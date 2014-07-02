Flexible lance, 1050 mm
1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters.
1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters, car roofs, underbodies or wheel arches.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (bar)
|210
|Length (mm)
|1050
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 150
|Connection thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1,4
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