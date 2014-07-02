Flexible lance, 1050 mm

1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters.

1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters, car roofs, underbodies or wheel arches.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 210
Length (mm) 1050
Temperature (°C) max. 150
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,4
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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