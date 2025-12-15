High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic

The high-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic impresses with a water throughput of 900 litres/hour, crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons, excellent sealing technology and long service intervals.

With a water volume of about 900 litres per hour, the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic is the most powerful high-pressure cleaner in the HD Cage Classic range. This three-phase machine with 4-pole motor is designed for continuous operation and maximum cleaning performance and features a wide range of high-quality, long-lasting components, such as the crankshaft pump with ceramic piston or sophisticated sealing technology. This robust high-pressure cleaner also features a sturdy frame construction for effective protection against external influences. The intelligent operating concept ensures convenient and safe operation. The option to mount the machine on the wall is a practical, work-alleviating feature. In addition, all relevant components are easily accessible and maintenance-friendly. The long service intervals of the HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic round off the features of this highly reliable and powerful machine.

Features and benefits
High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic: Long-lasting and reliable
Long-lasting and reliable
4-pole electric motor. Brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable crankshaft pump with additional thermostat valve.
High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic: Robust and secure
Robust and secure
Robust tubular frame construction guarantees optimum protection of the machine. Built-in handles for transport.
High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic: Maintenance-friendly
Maintenance-friendly
Excellent access to all relevant components. Large water inlet filter for easy servicing.
Versatile
  • The machine can be attached to the floor or the wall.
  • Practical trigger gun storage with auto off function (Total Stop optional).
Specifications

Technical data

Power supply (Ph/V/Hz) 3 / 400 / 50
Flow rate (l/h) 450 - 900
Inlet temperature (°C) 60
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 70 - 180 / 7 - 18
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 250 / 25
Connected load (kW) 5,9
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 52,2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 64,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 625 x 500 x 360

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: Standard
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 315 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 600 mm
  • Power nozzle

Equipment

  • Crankshaft pump with ceramic pistons
High-pressure cleaner HD 9/18-4 Cage Classic
Application areas
  • Vehicle cleaning
  • Cleaning outdoor spaces
  • Workshop cleaning
  • Service station cleaning
  • Swimming pool cleaning
Accessories
