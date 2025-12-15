H 10 Q High-Pressure Hose with Quick Connect and for hose reel devices

Replacement hose with Quick Connect adapters for quick attachment. For all Kärcher devices in classes K 4–K 7 with hose reel (from 2009 year of manufacture or later). The high-pressure hose is 10 metres long and suitable for temperatures up to 60°C and a pressure up to 180 bar.

For quick and comfortable cleaning: The 10-metre-long high-pressure replacement hose can be easily attached to Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 4 to K 7 with hose reel and Quick Connect adapters from 2009 year of manufacture or later. The high-pressure hose is 10 metres long and suitable for temperatures up to 60°C and a pressure up to 180 bar.

Features and benefits
Replacement hose 10 m
  • Large operating radius.
Quick Connect adapter
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Quick-coupling system
  • For easy cleaning
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,9
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 264 x 65
