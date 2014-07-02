H 9 Q high-pressure hose Quick Connect

9 m high-pressure replacement hose for K 2 to K 7 pressure washers manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. 180 bar, 60°C.

9 m high-pressure replacement hose for pressure washers (K 2 to K 7) manufactured since 2009, on which the hose is attached to the spray gun and device with a Quick Connect quick coupling. The replacement hose withstands a pressure of up to 180 bar and is suitable for temperatures up to 60°C.

Features and benefits
Replacement hose 9 m
  • Quick hose changing
Quick Connect adapter
  • The high-pressure hose is easy to manoeuvre, clicking quickly in and out of the device and trigger gun. This saves time and effort.
Quick-coupling system
  • For easy cleaning
Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 60
Max. pressure (bar) 180
Length (m) 9
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,8
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 245 x 245 x 65
Accessories
Information
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