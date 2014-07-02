Hand nozzle

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas. Hand tool can be used with or without cleaning cover. Hard brushes remove stubborn dirt. Cleaning can then take place with cover for easy dirt removal. Hand tool ideal for wall tiles, mirrors, shower cubicles, cooker hoods, cookers, etc.

Features and benefits
Cleaning bristles
  • To remove coarse dirt
Convenient size
  • Optimal for small areas, windows etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 200 x 60
Videos
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Wall tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Oven
  • Kitchens
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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