Surface Cleaner FR 30

Up to 10 times greater area coverage compared with the conventional high pressure jet. Plastic casing for optimal manoeuvrability, double ceramic bearing for long working times, flexible connection joint for ergonomic handling and integrated parking position. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,3
Accessories
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Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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