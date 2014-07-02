Wallpaper stripper

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam.

Wallpaper stripper ideal for removing wallpaper and glue residues using the power of steam Steam cleaner can be used for removing wallpaper and decorating.

Features and benefits
Attachment with steam opening and scraper
  • Kind to the skin - quickly removes wallpaper and wallpaper adhesive.
Wide steam coverage
  • Quickly removes wallpaper from large areas
No escaping of steam
  • Steam quickly penetrates into the wallpaper
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0,4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,6
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 320 x 220 x 100
Application areas
  • Wallpaper
  • Even stubborn dirt
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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