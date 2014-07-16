Carpet cleaning
Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.
Spray extraction cleaners – for thorough cleaning
Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of the carpet. The detergent is sprayed deep into the carpet under pressure and extracted together with the dissolved dirt, Effectively removes grease, dirt and odours.
Spray extraction principle
During spray extraction, the water with detergent is sprayed on in one procedure and then immediately vacuumed up again with the dirt.
Hygienically clean
Kärcher spray extraction cleaners are not only ideally suited to allergy sufferers, they are also ideal for households with pets.
Vacuum cleaners with innovative water filter technology
Unlike a traditional vacuum cleaner with a filter bag, the new DS 5.800 vacuum cleaner with water filter relies on the natural power of
water, which is rotated at high speed in the filter. The
dirt vacuumed up is passed through the swirling water and is reliably filtered out of the air and combined with the
water. The result: exhaust air that is exceptionally fresh and clean.
Tips for carpet cleaning
Why should you clean a carpet?
Regular cleaning (maintenance cleaning, intermediate cleaning and deep cleaning) maintains the look of your carpet, increases its lifespan and ensures a good level of hygiene. Given that the carpet is not only visibly dirty on the surface, but deep into the fibres, it is not always immediately obvious that it needs to be cleaned. It is very important to remove dirt regularly and to properly treat stains.
Spray extraction is used for deep cleaning of carpets. For this we recommend the Kärcher spray extraction cleaner together with the cleaning agents RM 769 and 760.
Here is how you should approach deep carpet cleaning:
- Prewash: first of all spray on the water and cleaning agent (cleaning solution) with a nozzle at a set pressure and at a distance of 10 cm. Allow the cleaning agent to soak in for around 10 minutes.
- Main wash: now move the floor nozzle over the carpet and allow the cleaning solution to work in. The dissolved dirt will either be vacuumed up immediately or during the next procedure.
- Clear rinsing: now rinse with clean water and vacuum up the cleaning solution along with the dirt using the vacuum nozzle.
- Vacuuming: once the carpet is dry, vacuum it thoroughly using a carpet vacuum cleaner.
Suitable devices and accessories
Spray extraction cleaners
Thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres.
Vacuum Cleaners with water filter
It filters 99.9% of all particles from the air thanks to the water filter.