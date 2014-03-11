Application tips
Here you can find a clear overview of cleaning solutions at a glance, arranged thematically. If your cleaning requirement is not listed, please do not hesitate to contact us.
Outside area
Car cleaning
Here you can find the right products and accessories for quick and thorough car cleaning.
Terrace cleaning
Here you can find the right devices and accessories for cleaning your terrace once the winter is over.
Garden watering
A lush green and blooming garden needs a lot of care and water. Kärcher garden products combine innovative advanced technology with sustainability.
Mossy paving
Kärcher dirt blasters are ideal for removing moss from paved surfaces.
Garden furniture cleaning
Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.
Interior
Cleaning with steam
Here you will find various tips on the application possibilities of our steam cleaners: easily clean kitchens, floors, crevices, fittings, bathrooms, toilets, windows, mirrors and much more.
Steam ironing
The consistent steam pressure makes ironing even thick fabrics easy. This reduces ironing time by up to 50%.
Window cleaning
When it comes to dirty windows, Kärcher offers the ideal solution for every requirement. Discover a variety of window cleaning devices.
Carpet cleaning
Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.
Upholstery cleaning
Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered surfaces.
Drilling, sweeping, vacuuming
Where wood is planed, shavings must fall – as cleaning professionals, Kärcher offers a complete range of devices and useful accessories for efficient cleaning performance in and around the home.