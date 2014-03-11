Application tips

Here you can find a clear overview of cleaning solutions at a glance, arranged thematically. If your cleaning requirement is not listed, please do not hesitate to contact us.

Outside area

Car cleaning

Here you can find the right products and accessories for quick and thorough car cleaning.

Terrace cleaning

Here you can find the right devices and accessories for cleaning your terrace once the winter is over.

Garden watering

A lush green and blooming garden needs a lot of care and water. Kärcher garden products combine innovative advanced technology with sustainability.

Mossy paving

Kärcher dirt blasters are ideal for removing moss from paved surfaces.

Garden furniture cleaning

Our pressure washers make light work of unsightly marks on garden furniture caused by air pollution or from last winter.

Interior

Cleaning with steam

Here you will find various tips on the application possibilities of our steam cleaners: easily clean kitchens, floors, crevices, fittings, bathrooms, toilets, windows, mirrors and much more.

Steam ironing

The consistent steam pressure makes ironing even thick fabrics easy. This reduces ironing time by up to 50%.

Window cleaning

When it comes to dirty windows, Kärcher offers the ideal solution for every requirement. Discover a variety of window cleaning devices.

Carpet cleaning

Carpet cleaning is easy with the right Kärcher products.

Upholstery cleaning

Kärcher spray extraction cleaners ensure thorough cleanliness deep into the fibres of upholstered surfaces.

Drilling, sweeping, vacuuming

Where wood is planed, shavings must fall – as cleaning professionals, Kärcher offers a complete range of devices and useful accessories for efficient cleaning performance in and around the home.

