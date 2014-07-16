Garden watering

Spray Guns/Nozzles

Optimal watering can only be achieved with perfectly adjusted spray patterns. With a diverse range of nozzles and spray lances, Kärcher offers the right solution for every situation. Spray pattern and water volume can be precisely adjusted from plant to plant for perfect plant care. A big advantage: wasting water is kept to a minimum. Water is directed precisely where it is needed and in the correct volume. Highly recommended: the high-quality premium metal spray gun. This attractively designed spray gun is particularly robust, fits perfectly in the hand and makes gardening enjoyable.