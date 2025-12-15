Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic KAP

The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.

Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board and medium-hard disc brush are also included in delivery.

Features and benefits
Powerful motor
  • Extremely robust and durable design.
  • Powerful for numerous applications.
  • Low operation and service costs.
Robust planet carrier
  • Made from hard-wearing metal gear wheels. Reduced wear and tear and maintenance costs compared with belt gear.
  • Higher torque than a conventional belt gear.
  • Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Easy operation
  • Convenient and easy handling.
  • Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
  • For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
  • Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications

Technical data

Drive type Mains operation
Working width, brushes (mm) 430
Working height (mm) 90
Brush speed (rpm) 150
Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg) 30 / 43
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 63
Voltage (V) 220 / 240
Frequency (Hz) 50
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 49,1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 590 x 430 x 1180

Scope of supply

  • Pad drive board
  • Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)

Equipment

  • Tank optional: 10 l
  • Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
  • Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
  • For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
Find parts

Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher