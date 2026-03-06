Single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic with tank
The BDS 43/150 C Classic is a very robust single-disc machine for diverse floor cleaning applications. With maintenance-free planet carrier and powerful 1,500 watt motor.
Our very robust single-disc machine BDS 43/150 C Classic offers an excellent price-performance ratio and is very versatile for thorough floor cleaning. With a powerful 1,500 watt motor, it is suitable for both hard and resilient floors and textile coverings as well as for sanding worn parquet floors. With a working width of 430 mm, it is ideal for most applications in the area of building cleaning, whilst the maintenance-free planet carrier made with hard-wearing metal gears ensures a long lifetime and far less wear and lower maintenance costs compared to a belt gear. A pad drive board and medium-hard disc brush are also included in delivery.
Features and benefits
Powerful motorExtremely robust and durable design. Powerful for numerous applications. Low operation and service costs.
Robust planet carrierMade from hard-wearing metal gear wheels. Reduced wear and tear and maintenance costs compared with belt gear. Higher torque than a conventional belt gear. Quiet, durable and maintenance-free.
Easy operationConvenient and easy handling. Excellent balance and quiet operation.
Integrated power outlet
- For connection to a suction unit, which reduces dust.
- Increases cleaning performance.
Specifications
Technical data
|Drive type
|Mains operation
|Working width, brushes (mm)
|430
|Working height (mm)
|90
|Brush speed (rpm)
|150
|Brush contact pressure (g/cm²/kg)
|30 / 43
|Sound pressure level (dB(A))
|63
|Voltage (V)
|220 - 240
|Frequency (Hz)
|50
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight (with accessories) (kg)
|53,1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|590 x 410 x 1200
Scope of supply
- Tank: 10 l
- Pad drive board
- Disc brushes / pad: 1 Piece(s)
Equipment
- Mains operation
Videos
Application areas
- Perfect for building service contractors for use in public buildings or offices.
- For thorough cleaning of all floors – from hard floors to carpets
Accessories
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