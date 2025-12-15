Our HD 4/11 C Bp Battery is equipped with 2 extremely powerful 36 V lithium-ion batteries and is thus the first battery powered high-pressure cleaner from Kärcher that works at a professional level. The batteries of our 36 V battery platform guarantee excellent cleaning performance and long operating times and are compatible with other machines from the same range. The HD 4/11 C Bp is suitable everywhere where external power sources are not available, as is often the case for municipal tasks, in landscaping or in the activities of caretakers. Also beneficial: The highly mobile high-pressure cleaner is suitable both for vertical and horizontal operation. It also impresses with high-quality components such as a brass cylinder head, automatic pressure relief, the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, the EASY!Lock quick-release couplings and clever accessories storage. eco!efficiency mode is perfect for lighter dirt in order to reduce the cleaning performance and thus extend the battery runtime for up to 34 minutes.