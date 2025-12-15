High-pressure cleaner HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex

The explosion-proof HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner was developed specially for use in ATEX zones. Working pressure 160 bar, corresponding to a water flow of 1,000 litres per hour.

Potentially explosive areas, "ATEX zones", place particular demands on components and materials. Our HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex high-pressure cleaner meets these requirements and complies with all of the stringent safety regulations in its explosion-proof design. With a working pressure of 160 bar and water flow rate of around 1,000 litres per hour, the machine is designed for a variety of cleaning tasks. Moreover, it incorporates outstanding technical innovations that make cleaning effortless and take handling to a new level: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun and EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners. While the EASY!Force high-pressure gun makes use of the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force to zero, the EASY!Lock quick-release fasteners enable handling that is five times faster than with conventional screw connections, without losing any robustness or longevity. The HD 10/16-4 Cage Ex combines maximum safety with outstanding cleaning performance and durable technology.

Features and benefits
Powder-coated cage frame, electrically conductive
Powder-coated cage frame, electrically conductive
Robust tubular steel frame. With integrated crane hook. Protection against damage to the machine.
Explosion-proof equipment
Explosion-proof equipment
Conductive rubber tyres. Surface temperature always under 200°C.
Powerful and durable
Powerful and durable
Four-pole, low-speed air-cooled electric motor. Robust brass cylinder head and ceramic piston. Reliable and durable Kärcher high-performance crankshaft pump ensures optimal pressure.
Operational safety
  • The fresh water filter protects the components and can be removed and cleaned with no tools required.
  • Protects the pump against dry running.
  • Cleaning agent suction system for stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Flow rate (l/h) 1000
Inlet temperature (°C) 50
Working pressure (bar/MPa) 160 / 16
Max. pressure (bar/MPa) 220 / 22
Connected load (kW) 5,5
Colour anthracite
Weight (with accessories) (kg) 122,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 131,2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 980 x 720 x 1100

Scope of supply

  • Spray gun: EASY!Force Ex protection
  • High-pressure hose length: 10 m
  • High-pressure hose specification: DN 8, 400 bar
  • Stainless steel spray lance: 1050 mm
  • Stainless steel spray lance, conductive: 1050 mm
  • Power nozzle
  • High-pressure spray lance

Equipment

  • Pressure cut-off
  • Atex Zone
